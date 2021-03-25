Templeton Cross Country 3.25.2021

The Templeton high school cross country teams wrapped up their season with a dual meet against St. Joseph of Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon at Templeton high school.

In the girls race, Maddie Bobbitt of Templeton finished first in 20:23 for the 5k course. That was nearly by two and a half minutes. The girls’ team easily won the dual meet, winning five of the first six places.

Freshman Josh Bell of Templeton won the boys’ race to finish the season undefeated. Josh Bell won in 16:13. Freshman Nicholas Jannsen finished second. The Templeton boys dominated the meet, taking 1st through 4th places. Their 5th runner finished 6th.

That concludes the delayed cross-country season for the Eagles. The distance runners will now join the track and field team.