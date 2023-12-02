Templeton CSD Accepting Public Comments Re Funding Fire Engine 12.01.2023

The Templeton Community Services District submitted a request in March of 2023 for federal funding for a new type 1 fire engine.

The request has been advanced to the USDA, but currently the stalling of 2024 federal appropriations means it is uncertain if the Templeton CSD will receive the necessary funds.

One requirement of the USDA is that the board hold a public hearing and accept testimony on the proposed use of the community projects requests funds. The board will take no action on the request for the type 1 fire engine, and will instead accept public comments regarding the funding request.

The fire engine is estimated to cost 1.24 million dollars, and the district will likely receive a maximum of 1 million dollars if their community projects funding request is approved.