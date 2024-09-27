Templeton CSD Recommending Applicant For Appointment 9.27.2024

October 1, 2024 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The next meeting for the Templeton Community Services District is Tuesday, October 1st at 7 pm.

On the board’s business agenda is a review of interested applicants for the Templeton Community Services District vacant seat in this upcoming election. Three seats of the board were expected to be filled based on the outcome of this upcoming general election. However, only two candidates, incumbents Navid Fardanesh and Debra Logan, will run for the board.

As a result, there will not be an election for the board of directors in November, and the seats will be appointed by the county board of supervisors. For the third seat, six applications were submitted: Richard Ash, Nicole Keele, William Nowinski, Keith Russel, Emmanuel Solorio, and Chelsea Tirone. Of these six applicants, the board will consider one of them to recommend to the county board of supervisors for appointment consideration.

You can attend the meeting in person, or through Zoom.