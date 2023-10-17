Templeton CSD Releases Draft Urban Management Plan 10.17.2023

The Templeton Community Services District has released a draft document for its 2020 urban water management plan, which includes a water shortage contingency plan, and describes the district’s water supply, demands, reliability, and conservation efforts.

The district says that the document provides estimated population growth and water demand through the year 2045. The urban water management plan is available for public inspection at 420 Crocker street in Templeton, and on the Templeton CSD’s website.

The Templeton CSD will consider adopting the plan on its December 5th meeting.