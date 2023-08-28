Templeton CSD Will Select Measure A Oversight Committee 8.28.2023

Today is the final day for the public to submit applications for the measure a oversight committee for the Templeton CSD.

The Measure A committee will independently review and inform the public and the board of directors concerning the expenditure of measure a parcel tax revenues.

Measure A was passed in 2019 to fund Templeton Fire and Emergency Services 24/7 staffing. The committee will meet twice per year on an on need basis.

The Templeton CSD board of directors are anticipated to select one or more committee members at the September 5th board meeting.