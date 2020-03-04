Templeton Eagles Baseball 3.04.2020

Another game, another shut-out for the Templeton Eagles baseball team.

Yesterday, pitcher Trent Hills pitched a six-inning no hitter as Templeton beat Mission Prep 14-0. In five games this season, no team has scored a run against the Templeton Eagles. The Eagles are now 5-0 for the season.

In other games, the Atascadero Greyhound baseball team lost to the Salinas Cowboys 5-0.

Paso Robles softball beat Nipomo 7-3.

Paso Robles baseball travels today to Visalia to take on Redwood high school. The Bearcats are undefeated at 4-0 under coach Jonathon Thornhill.