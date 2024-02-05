Templeton Fire Fundraiser For Leukemia & Lymphoma 02.05.2024

2024 Flower Fundraiser Flyer 2024 Press Release

The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team announced they will be holding their 8th annual Firefighters & Flowers For a Cure Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will begin on February 10th, and will go through February 14th. Flowers for Valentine’s day will be sold at three locations: Templeton Legion Hall on South Main street, the Templeton Fire Station on 5th street, and Barrel House Brewing on Limestone Way in Paso Robles. 100% of profits for the flower bouquets will go to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

LLS hosts the world’s largest “on air” stair climb, which the Templeton fire stair climb team will be attending in March of this year. The team will be climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear.

The fire stair climb team reminds the public that it is dedicated to raising money to battling cancer, as there is still no cure for the disease.