TAAG Project Review Committee Meeting 02.05.2024

TAAG PRC 2-5-24 meeting Agenda

The Templeton Area Advisory Group project review committee will be holding a meeting tonight.

The meeting is to discuss an application by Grey Wolf Cellars, requesting to expand an established winery with a tasting room. Several modification requests are a part of the application as well, such as waiving the 200 ft B & B setback, and allowing multiple detached modular structures.

The agenda says that this is outside of TAAG’s boundaries, but is adjacent.

The meeting begins at 6:30 at the Templeton Community Service District board room, 206 – 5th street.