The Templeton school board’s next regular meeting will be Thursday, October 12th at around 6:15 pm following its closed session.

On the board’s agenda is the approval of its unaudited actuals financial report for fiscal year 2022-23. The agenda for the meeting says that revenues exceed expenditures for FY 2022-23 by 129 thousand dollars.

Superintendent Aaron Asplund will present the item in full during the meeting on Thursday.

You can attend Thursday’s meeting in person, or watch online.