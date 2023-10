The planning commission for the city of Grover Beach recently approved a 59-unit mixed-use project in a 5 – 0 vote.

The proposed development sits on a 1.38 acre lot, and will consist of two four-story buildings. The ground level of the buildings is reserved for commercial space, with 59 condominiums in the higher floors that are created to be “affordable by design.”

Construction for the site may start in early 2024, but first must go to the Grover Beach city council for final approval.