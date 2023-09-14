Templeton School Board Meeting Tonight 9.14.2023

The Templeton school board will be meeting tonight at 6:15.

An item on its agenda proposes adopting a resolution that would proclaim the week of September 17th to the 23rd to be Constitution Week for the Templeton unified school district.

Board policy discussion also provides a revision to the school’s ceremonies and observances, which adds Juneteenth to be a day in which the school will be closed. The revision would also add U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day for its commemorative exercises to be on or near September 17th. Other commemorative exercises include Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, president birthdays, and Black American Day.

You can watch the school board’s meeting online, or attend in person at the Eagle conference center.