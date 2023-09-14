SLO Health Dept Says Updated Covid-19 Vax Available Soon 9.14.2023

The San Luis Obispo county health department announced yesterday that updated covid-19 vaccines that specifically protect against current variants will soon be available in SLO county.

County health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said: “If you haven’t had a covid-19 vaccine in the last two months, I encourage you to get this updated vaccine to protect yourself and help our community avoid a serious surge this winter.”

The release says the CDC recommends that everyone six years and older get 1 moderna covid-19 vaccine, and that updated vaccine doses will be available from pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and public health clinics in the coming weeks.