Templeton School Board Meeting Tonight 9.28.2023

The Templeton school board will be meeting tonight at 6:15 in the evening.

The board will give staff direction regarding locker room and restroom retrofitting. The school board previously wanted to identify the feasibility and cost to add private changing spaces in locker rooms at its middle and high school, increasing privacy levels in student restrooms, and gender-neutral, single-use bathrooms.

The board will be given the estimated cost of installing private changing areas in its for locker rooms and modifying its restrooms across the school district, then provide direction to staff.

You can attend the meeting in person, or watch online.