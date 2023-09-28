San Miguel CSD Holding Public Hearing on Water Rates 9.28.2023

The San Miguel Community Services District will hold a public hearing on proposed water rate increases.

The CSD says the increases will gradually phase in over the next five years, and will be used to support the operating and maintenance needs of the community.

A release by the San Miguel CSD shows a chart for its maximum proposed water rate increases. The proposed changes would see a uniform rate for all water use in volume, and a monthly fee based on the size of each customer’s water meter, independent of water use.

The San Miguel CSD encourages customers, property owners, and community members to attend the public hearing and provide input.

The hearing is scheduled for September 28th at 6pm at the San Miguel senior center.