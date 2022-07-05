Templeton’s 42nd Annual 4th of July Parade 07.05.2022

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy the 42nd Templeton 4th of July Parade Monday morning. They lined the parade route with low back chairs and held informal parties in at least a dozen homes along the route. Again this year, the parade was preceded by the annual Pancake Breakfast at the Templeton Fire Station.

The parade included equine groups, from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Posse to carts pulled one ponies. Youth groups rode trailers and flat bed trucks, while others walked, danced and dribbled soccer balls along the parade route. Model A’s, Classic Cars, and an elegant Packard transported car enthusiasts and dignitaries along the parade route. Dr. Bruce Jones rode in a classic Porsche driven by John Whitworth. Supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong rode together in Debbie’s car. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s classic Chevrolet stopped running near the Templeton Park, but Jordan and his son, got out and pushed the car along the parade route. Others joined in that effort.

The parade opened with a color guard and ended with the Enrique on his Dancing Horse, and Voces Tapatias from Paso Robles.

The parade is produced by Templeton Rotary. It has become one of the biggest Independence Day Parades on the Central Coast.