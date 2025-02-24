Temporary Closure of Jack Creek Road in Templeton 2.24.2025

News Release – Jack Creek Road Bridge Closure

County public works has announced they will begin vital work on the Jack Creek road bridge replacement project, north of highway 46 and west of Templeton.

The bridge work will require the closure of Jack Creek road at the bridge from February 24th to the 28th. Closures will last from 7 am to 3:30 pm, with the road re-opening each day after 3:30 pm and overnight.

Public works says this initial work is necessary before the bridge is replaced later this summer.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge during its closure to traffic, public works says.