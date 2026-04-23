Temporary Closure of Paso Robles Senior Center & Veterans Memorial Building 04.23.2026

Press Release – Temporary Closure of Senior Center and Veterans Memorial Building on April 27

Paso Robles community services announced there will be a temporary closure of the senior center and veterans memorial building on Scott street.

The closure starts at noon on Monday, April 27th, and is due to sewer line maintenance requiring a temporary water shutoff. Water service to both facilities will be unavailable during this time, “making it necessary to close the buildings for the remainder of the day.”

Normal operations are expected to resume the following business day. Visitors are encouraged to plan accordingly, and adjust any scheduled activities or appointments.