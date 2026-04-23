South County Coalition Releases Names of Contributors to Jimmy Paulding’s Campaign 04.23.2026

Earlier this week, San Luis Obispo county district 4 supervisor candidate Adam Verdin accused the south county coalition of filing “dark money” into the district 4 race.

The south county coalition contributed about $13,000 into supporting supervisor Jimmy Paulding’s candidacy, but did not state any individual contributor’s identity. Verdin says that the form used to make these contributions requires donor names to be listed, and said that his campaign was considering filing a formal complaint to the California fair political practices commission. He demanded Dorothy Hines, the treasurer of the group, to “immediately amend her filings and to show every penny of this dark money.”

The coalition filed another contribution report on Tuesday, listing three donors of its $45,000 raised. Don Ernst, an attorney at Ernst Law Group, contributed $22,000. Nipomo resident Carla Haynie donated $5,000. And retired SLO resident Ray Mattison contributed $18,000.