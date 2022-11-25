Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.25.2022

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles provided a free Thanksgiving dinner for several hundred Paso Roblans Thursday. Many showed up at Centennial Park for a sit down. Others had dinners delivered. Dinners were also delivered to ECHO shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero.

David Kudija has helped organize the event for the past 28 years. David said, “Our dining room is busier this year than last year, but we also delivered 278 meals. We’re taking 90 meals each to Paso Robles and Atascadero ECHO shelters.”

Men from the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles again served as maitre’d for the event, helping to seat the diners as they arrived.

Volunteers began preparing the turkeys Monday at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy. About one hundred people volunteered for.