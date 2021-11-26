Thanksgiving For Paso Robles 11.26.2021

At Centennial Park in Paso Robles yesterday, more than 240 volunteers served about 1500 free Thanksgiving dinners.

Several hundred dinners were delivered to individuals and families who reserved them. Many attended the event at the Centennial community room.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles chairman, David Kudija, was pleased with how well things went. Men from the Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles escorted diners to their tables. Volunteer servers took orders and then delivered their dinners to the table.

A lot of former local officials on hand to help out including former Paso Robles mayor Duane Picanco and former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Harry Ovitt.