Turkey Trot in Atascadero 11.26.2021

Three hundred people started Thanksgiving Day with a Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for ECHO.

CEO Wendy Lewis says she was pleased with the turnout, particularly in light of the cold temperatures.

People were encouraged to wear costumes. Awards were given for best child’s costume and best adults. Runners ran two laps around the lake. Walkers walked around once.

Wendy says they raised about $60,000 dollars with the Turkey Trot, although people are still making contributions.