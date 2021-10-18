The History of Wine 10.18.2021

A new exhibit showing the history of wine opens Saturday, at the Carnegie museum in the downtown city park. Celebrating six thousand years of wine-making in Amphorae.

On Saturday, a potter from Los Osos threw a 5 foot Amphorae vessel like wine maker used 6 thousand years ago. Scott Semple tells KPRL he’s thrown several Amphorae vessels for winemakers in California.

He says Amphorae means vessel with handles. But the Amphorae used in making wine and fermenting other food and beverages are large, egg shaped vessels made of clay.

You can see one on display at the Carnegie museum in the downtown city park. Part of a new display celebrating the history of wine.

This afternoon, we’ll talk with Libby Agran of the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo county. That’s on Sound Off at 12:30.