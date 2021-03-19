The Return of High School Football 3.19.2021

Better late than never. North county high school football teams preparing for the first game of their delayed season. At a practice yesterday afternoon at Templeton high school, head coach Don Crow tells KPRL he’s glad it’s finally back.

Supervisor John Peschong glad to see high school football returned. Peschong has a son who is playing. He says his son is excited about it. Pescong says the academic year has been tough on his freshman son and his friends.

The Bearcats are at home tonight at War Memorial stadium against the St. Joseph Knights, one of the best teams on the central coast. The Atascadero Greyhounds were to take on Pioneer Valley. That’s been cancelled because of covid. The Greyhounds now playing Arroyo Grande tonight.

This week the governor’s rules on attendance has changed twice. Early in the week, they said four family members of each player could attend the game. Then, they changed that to one family member. It may change again before kick off.

All the games will be carried live on nfhsnetwork.com. The Templeton Eagles game will be carried live here on KPRL. More on those football games coming up.