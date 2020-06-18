Three Fires 6.18.2020

Three fires in the county.

Around one yesterday afternoon, a small vegetation fire started in the median of highway 101 on the Cuesta grade. That forced the closure of the left lane in the north bound direction while firefighters stopped the fire’s forward progress. The fire burned about one quarter acre.

Then last night around 8:40, a vehicle fire reported in Whitley Gardens. An RV caught fire. That extended into neighboring structures, but no vegetation fire was reported. That was last night in Whitley Gardens, east of Paso Robles.

Avila fire 6.18.20

The firefighters battling the Avila fire reported yesterday morning the fire was 50% contained. It’s burned about 400 acres, but no structures.

Air tankers and helicopters, some operating out of the Paso Robles airport had a major impact in controlling that fire.