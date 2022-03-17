Three Speckled Hens Antique & Old Stuff Show Returns 03.17.2022

AFTER ALMOST THREE LONG YEARS, THREE SPECKLED HENS ANTIQUES AND OLD STUFF SHOW RETURNS TO PASO ROBLES

The best Vintage and Antiques Show on the West Coast returns to the Paso Robles Event Center April 29th – May 1st.

April 29th- May 1st, 2022 (Paso Robles) – Susi Fuller and Kathy Marquart of Three Speckled Hens Antiques and Old Stuff Show are thrilled to return to the Paso Robles Event Center for their highly renowned antiques and vintage market. After a two and a half year long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hens are back and better than ever!

“Our supporters have been incredible throughout the last two years. There has been a lot of waiting, we wanted to make sure we did something special for them,” the Hens explain.

All ticket holders who have not requested a refund from the previously canceled Fall Show, which was set to happen during the height of the Delta variant outbreak, have now been upgraded to a higher ticket level, with access to the show for the rest of the weekend. Because the Early Bird ticket had previously been the highest level, the Friday Feathered Frenzy was created as an extra special experience for them.

Tickets to the Friday Feathered Frenzy are available to the general public for purchase for $40, as well as non-refunded General Admission ticket holders for a discounted cost. Tickets for the Spring Show April 29th – May 1st are now available for purchase online at threespeckledhens.com.

Ticket Information:

Friday Feathered Frenzy(limited to only 700 shoppers) 4pm-7pm $40pp includes reentry to rest of show

Saturday Early Birds 8am-10am $25 includes reentry to rest of show

Saturday General Admission 10am -4pm $15pp includes reentry

Sunday 9am – 3pm

Three Speckled Hens

PO Box 850

Templeton, CA 93446

www.threespeckledhens.com