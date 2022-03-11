Three Templeton Trustees May Face Recall 03.11.2022

Frustrated parents initiated the recall of three trustees in the Templeton School District.

The notice occurred at last night’s Templeton School Board Meeting. Leah Penner handed Dr. Nelson Yamagata, Clerk Mendi Swan, and Trustee Ted Dubost with letters advising them of the intent to file for their recall with the county clerk recorder. Each of the three trustees faces reelection in 2024. Two other trustees face reelection in November of this year, however, they may not be running.

Jennifer Grenniger of Moms for Liberty says the trustees were not responsive to parents, particularly during the recent pandemic. She says they delayed making decisions which subjected students to unnecessary restrictions which other school districts avoided.

If the recall moves forward, those three trustees may face recall on November’s ballot.