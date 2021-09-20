Tik Tok 9.20.2021

Tik Tok is back in the news.

You may remember, president Donald Trump did not like the Chinese-owned social media company. He imposed restrictions on it, but those were rescinded by president Joe Biden in June.

Now, a new controversy related to Tik Tok. It’s a trend to encourage young students to vandalize their schools.

The first lick, as they called it, suggested students video themselves destroying school property, like soap dishes in the restroom.

The second, they were asked to steal valuable property from teaches and the classroom.

Up next, the student encouraged to record themselves defecating in classrooms.

There have been several reports of vandalism related to Tik Tok at north county schools.

Damage reported in Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles schools. Teachers at some north county schools have been able to catch the perpetrators.