Winners of the 10th Annual Tamale Festival 05.04.2026

The city of Atascadero held its 10th annual Tamale Festival this past weekend, starting on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Over twenty-three tamale vendors were in attendance, with the “best tamale contest,” tamale eating contest, and chihuahua & pet costume contests. The city has announced the winners for each contest:
Best overall tamale – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo
Traditional tamale winners:
1st place – La Luz Del Mundo, Victorville
2nd place – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo
3rd place – La Luz Del Mundo, Madera
Gourmet tamale winners:
1st place – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo
2nd place – Savina’s Homemade Tamales, Santa Maria
3rd place – Beth’s Tamales, Santa Maria
Tamale eating contest :
Winners (12 & over):
1st place – Anthony Elisarraras
2nd place – Addisyn Masallo
Winners (11 & under):
1st place – Aden Nunez
2nd place – Jaylee Elvira Silva
The city of Atascadero sincerely thanks its sponsors, judges, volunteers, and vendors for making the 10th annual Tamale Festival a success.