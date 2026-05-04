Winners of the 10th Annual Tamale Festival 05.04.2026

The city of Atascadero held its 10th annual Tamale Festival this past weekend, starting on Friday and continuing into Saturday. Over twenty-three tamale vendors were in attendance, with the “best tamale contest,” tamale eating contest, and chihuahua & pet costume contests. The city has announced the winners for each contest:

Best overall tamale – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo

Traditional tamale winners:

1st place – La Luz Del Mundo, Victorville

2nd place – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo

3rd place – La Luz Del Mundo, Madera

Gourmet tamale winners:

1st place – Mary’s Cuisine Catering, San Luis Obispo

2nd place – Savina’s Homemade Tamales, Santa Maria

3rd place – Beth’s Tamales, Santa Maria

Tamale eating contest :

Winners (12 & over):

1st place – Anthony Elisarraras

2nd place – Addisyn Masallo

Winners (11 & under):

1st place – Aden Nunez

2nd place – Jaylee Elvira Silva

The city of Atascadero sincerely thanks its sponsors, judges, volunteers, and vendors for making the 10th annual Tamale Festival a success.