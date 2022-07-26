Tommy Harris Introduces His Belgian Draft Horses 07.26.2022

Tommy Harris of Harris Stage Lines conducts a “show and tell” lecture about draft horses at the Mid-State Fair at the stables by Hearst Equestrian Center at six each evening. Harris talks while Hilario Ruiz brings several Belgian Draft Horses out of their stalls. While Harris describes the tack and its function while Hilario removes it from the horse.

Harris says there are five breeds of large draft horses. Historically, the horses rode into battle with the Knights of Europe during the Middle Ages. They’ve also worked farms in the North County for over 100 years. Harris says many of the local dairies had a team of draft horses. Although the Budweiser Clydesdale’s have promoted awareness of that breed, Harris owns Belgian draft horses at Harris Stage Lines. The operation is located on North River Road, next to River K Pumpkin Patch.

Harris will conduct his free draft horse discussion each day at the Mid-State Fair. On Saturday, he will participate in the rodeo. Thursday morning, Harris will provide rides in a carriage at the free Pancake Breakfast at the Downtown City Park.