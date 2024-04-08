Total Solar Eclipse Today 04.08.2024

A total solar eclipse will be taking place today, and will be visible across parts of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, obscuring the sun’s image. A total solar eclipse is when the moon’s diameter appears larger than the sun, and occurs only in an narrow strip across the entire eclipse region.

The partial eclipse will be visible in the San Luis Obispo area at around 10:16 am, peak at around 11:15 am, and conclude at around 12:18 pm. Southern California, such as the San Diego area, will see the most substantial portion of the eclipse in California.

This eclipse’s totality will be visible through parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and all the way to the east coast including Upstate New York, northern Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire.

This total solar eclipse is the first one visible in the United States since 2017, and will be the last one visible in the contiguous united states until 2044.