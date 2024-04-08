Morro Bay Man Arrested for Stabbing & Sexual Assault 04.08.2024

On Friday evening, Morro Bay police officers arrested at 71-year-old man for allegedly stabbing and sexually assaulting a woman.

The stabbing took place on the 2400 block of Reno court. Officers arrived to find the woman with injuries at her neck, and multiple stab wounds to her chest and hand. She was transported to a local hospital, but informed police that the suspect was a friend who lived in the 400 block of Bonita street.

The Morro Bay police department located and arrested Jerry Eugene Adams, who was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on attempting homicide, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness, and sexual assault through force.

His bail is set to $500 thousand.