Tractor Awards 7.31.2020

JB Dewar announces two Atascadero high school students win its annual tractor restoration program competition.

Atascadero high school student Casey Havemann won first place; Greyhound Josh Jorgensen won second place.

A San Luis Obispo high school student won third place.

Ken Dewar says he is proud of all 15 students who competed and showcased 10 restored tractors.

Great to see all those old tractors back in operating condition.