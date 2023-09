A crash on highway 101 on Friday afternoon significantly impacted traffic in both directions near the Cuesta grade.

A black subaru outback and a dodge charger were involved in the collision on the southbound lane of the freeway. CHP says that both vehicles sustained major damage, and one person suffered major injuries.

The number 2 northbound lane was blocked for flatbed trucks dispatched to remove the damaged vehicles. All lanes had been cleared as of 3:47 pm.