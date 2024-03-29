Traffic Collision With Injuries in Paso Robles 03.29.2024

3-28-24 Injury Collision PR

The Paso Robles police department responded to a single vehicle traffic collision in the area of Caballo Place and Calle Chorro.

Officers found an overturned black SUV in the roadway with no one inside of it. They then located a female hiding in a brush nearby, determined to be the vehicle’s passenger. She sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local area hospital.

She claims that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male that she suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The male fled the scene after the collision, and the police department says he is still outstanding at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.