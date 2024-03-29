San Miguel CSD Issues Weed Abatement Fire Safety Notice 03.29.2024

The San Miguel fire department released a fire safety notice for weed abatement in the community services district.

This season’s rains has likely caused grass and weeds to grow at an exceptional rate, and the fire department reminds residents that as warmer, dryer climates approach, to mow and cut their weeds as soon as possible this year. Dry grass presents a fire hazard that burns exceptionally hot and fast.

The department recommends cutting weeds before 10 am, and grasses should be cut less to than 3 inches in height. In the months of April and May, the San Miguel fire department will be conducting drive-by inspections to look for fire hazards and properties that need weed abatement.

Notices will be sent out to property owners where there are fire safety concerns.

All weed abatement must be completed by June 1st.