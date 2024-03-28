Traffic Control of Highway 41 Near Cholame Today 03.28.2024

The California Highway Patrol says that due to the widening of another segment of the 46 east, reverse traffic control will be in effect today from 9 am to 3 pm.

The traffic control will take place within the seven-mile section of the highway 46/state route 41 interchange to the San Luis Obispo/Kern county line.

There will be no full closures of the highway as part of this roadwork, but CHP encourages extra time for commutes.

Message and directional signs as well as CHP will be present to assist travelers.