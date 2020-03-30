Trailers & Campground for Homeless 3.30.2020

San Luis Obispo county is securing campgrounds, hotel rooms and trailers to shelter homeless people who show symptoms of coronavirus.

County emergency services director Wade Horton says preparing for the spread of the virus among the homeless population is one of our many priorities. California state officials are saying COVID-19 could spread to 60,000 homeless residents within two months. Their immunity system is compromised because of drug and alcohol addiction, unhealthy living conditions and open living quarters. Horton says he has secured 27 beds in Atascadero, 45 in Morro Bay, 22 in Pismo Beach and 61 in San Luis Obispo.

Besides the hotel rooms, the county has closed El Chorro regional park near San Luis Obispo to reserve the park’s campgrounds for homeless people who may get the coronavirus and not have any other shelter. The campgrounds have restrooms with showers.