SLO Coronavirus Update 3.30.2020

San Luis Obispo county health director Penny Borensteen says the number of coronavirus cases has reached 71 in the county. So far, no one has died of the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county.

Dr. Borensteen is still anticipating that the virus will spread and she is recruiting volunteers to help out at a make shift hospital which is being developed to handle the overflow from local hospitals. The tally in San Luis Obispo county.

71 contracted the virus.

38 people are recovering at home.

Nine are hospitalized. One is in ICU.

24 people who caught the corona virus have fully recovered. Bear in mind, 80-98% of those who catch the virus have only a mild case. So far, no one in San Luis Obispo county has died.

One person who is battling the virus, singer-song writer John Prine. The 73 year old singer has had battles before with cancer. He’s listed in critical condition, fighting the coronavirus today. Songs from his 1971 debut album were later covered by many musicians including Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, and John Denver.