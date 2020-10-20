Trespass On Morro Rock 10.20.2020

Morro Bay police are still looking for a man seen trespassing on Morro Rock Saturday evening.

The police used a drone to get a visual image of the trespasser, but they were unable to identify him or make contact.

Officers closed down the parking lot and monitored the area through the night. They believe the man climbed down Morro Rock and slipped out sometime in the middle of the night.

Police believe the man may be from Fresno or Hanford.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay police department.