Trevon Perry’s Murder Update 9.28.2020

Paso Robles police and the county district attorney’s office arrest three suspects in connection with the murder of Trevon Perry of Paso Robles.

Two people were arrested in Victorville. One man arrested in Riverside. They are 18, 22 and 25 years old.

Five people have been arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Trevon Perry. Only two remain in custody. Perry went missing in mid-March. Police believe they found his remains several months ago in Riverside.

Perry disappeared three months after testifying in a murder trial. He testified at a preliminary hearing against 26-year-old Kejuan Bynam, who allegedly stabbed to death Perry’s friend, Cristopher Vento Wilson.

The investigation into Perry’s disappearance and murder is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detective Bryce Lickness at the Paso Robles police department, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.