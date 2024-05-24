Two Bearcats Win 1st & 2nd Place in Regional Trig Star Contest 5.24.2024

Two PRHS Bearcats Clinch 1st and 2nd Place Regionally, Trig Star Math Contest – 5.23.24

The Regional Trig Star Math Contest, hosted by Paso Robles high school’s math teacher Mr. Clark, and administered by the California Land Surveyors Association, saw three Bearcats achieve top placings.

Ocean Medeiros achieved first place regionally, Christian Serna achieved second place regionally, and Unika Bailey achieved 4th place regionally.

The top two performing students will have their scores headed to the state level.