Threat to Los Osos Middle School Came From Student in Arizona 5.24.2024

On Wednesday afternoon, Los Osos middle school was placed on lockdown after a staff member received a threat on their personal cell phone device.

Sheriff deputies investigated the campus and deemed the threat not credible. However, detectives were able to track the phone from where the threatening call originated.

The phone belonged to a 13-year-old juvenile in Peoria, Arizona, who reportedly made similar calls to schools in other locations throughout the country.

Law enforcement in Arizona is currently investigating the incident.