Two Templeton CSD Seats Open For November Election 05.13.2026

2026 Board Vacancy Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District has two open seats for this November election.

The Templeton CSD is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks and recreation, and other limited services for 8,000 residents in the Templeton area.

The board of directors is made up of 5 persons, with meetings once a month on the third Tuesday at 6:30 pm. The only requirement for a potential board member is that the individual must be a registered voter that resides within the CSD’s boundaries.

The nomination period to file declaration of candidacy forums for this November election will be July 13th through August 7th.