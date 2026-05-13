Templeton Feed & Grain Announces $455,000 Raided For Recovery 05.13.2026

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On July 4, 2025, a fire destroyed much of the grain silo of the Templeton Feed & Grain building.

Since then, the community has rallied to support the Jermin family in its pursuit to recover and rebuild the longtime local business. Community events, fundraisers, auctions, sponsorship, and individual donations has led to a total of $455,000 raised for the Feed and Grain, after processing fees.

The demolition of the storefront was also completed in February 2026, marking the final removal of the structure lost in the fire. Attention will now shift to rebuilding and the future of the business; plans are underway for a new storefront. “while the poured-in-place concrete facade dating to 1912 could not be preserved due to structural limitations, the new design is expected to reflect the historic look and footprint of the original building.”

Rick Jermin, Templeton Feed & Grain co-owner, expressed his appreciation to all who rallied resources in support.