Uber Driver Found Guilty 3.29.2021

A former Uber driver from Santa Maria was found guilty Friday of 13 felonies for sexually assaulting women on the central coast.

Alfonso Alarcon Nunez preyed on young, inebriated women, who were looking for a safe ride home after a night on the town, primarily in San Luis Obispo.

He was found guilty of 13 charges of sex crimes against the women, as well as first-degree burglary and entering a property with the intent to commit theft or another felony.

Nunez will be sentenced April 26th. He faces the possibility of life behind bars. If he’s ever released, he will have to register as a sex-offender.