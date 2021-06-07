UFO or UAP 6.07.2021

Later this month, the federal government may release a report on unidentified flying objects.

They’ve changed the name, however. They now call them ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon.” Or UAP.

The report says it found no extraterrestrial link to the sightings of UAP. But some may of the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon be coming from another country.

Late last year, congress instructed the director of National Intelligence to provide a detailed analysis of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon data.

The full document is expected soon, but it may not explain the space ship and extraterrestrials which allegedly landed near Roswell, New Mexico in July of 1947.

The public information officer at Roswell army air field issued a press release under orders from the base commander that said, “We have in our possession a flying saucer.”

Later, they said it was a weather balloon.