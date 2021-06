Despite the late start, there will be a Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant this year. The deadline is this Friday.

Patti Lucas organizes the Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant. She says there are changes this year.

She says all the information is on the mid-state fair website. That’s simply, https://www.midstatefair.com/.

This year the Miss California mid-state fair pageant will be the first day of the fair at the frontier stage.