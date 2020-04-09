Untold Story of Coronavirus Scare 4.09.2020

The big, untold story of the coronavirus pandemic is the number of people suffering quietly at home from economic devastation. Thousands of people in the north county lost their jobs. Hundreds of people were forced to close their small business, or their operating on one wing, and losing thousands of dollars every week.

It’s not easy to shine a light on people who are suffering, but it’s safe to see you’re going to see a lot of people going out of business because of the government imposed shut-down of small business.

What frustrates many is the arbitrary nature of the essential business definition. Doughnut shops are essential, but restaurants are not. This morning on Jim Bohannon, financial expert Terry Savage says, the bounce back from this economic shut down will take longer than experts anticipate. The damage to many people is tragic. One north county small business owner calls it an attack on the middle class. Bear in mind 705 of Americans work at small businesses. Tragically, they suffer while many in the public sector continue to draw salaries, even if they’re not working.

The end result of the government imposed shut down may be a revolt against the public sector and major cuts in municipal government.