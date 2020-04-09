Covid-19 Survivor 4.09.2020

One of those in the north county who had the coronavirus and recovered, Commander Paul Oyler of Paso Robles.

Commander Oyler retired not long ago after two tours flying jet fighters in the middle east. Today, commander Paul Oyler teaches other navy pilots how to fly.

Commander Paul Oyler, now a reservist in the US Navy. He graduated from Paso Robles high school in 1998 and the naval academy. He’s now back in the north county with his family. And he’s back at work after surviving the coronavirus, thanks in part to his wife, who is a registered nurse.

Commander Oyler one of over 70 San Luis Obispo county residents who had the coronavirus and are now back in the mainstream living and working.