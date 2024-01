AS THE NEW YEAR BEGINS, 2024 CALENDARS HAVE BEEN POSTED FOR GOVERNMENT BODY MEETINGS ACROSS SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY. NEXT WEEK ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 9TH, THE ATASCADERO CITY COUNCIL, PASO ROBLES SCHOOL BOARD, AND COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD THEIR FIRST MEETING OF THE YEAR.

THE PASO ROBLES CITY COUNCIL’S FIRST MEETING FOR THIS YEAR WILL BE TUESDAY, JANUARY 16TH. MEETINGS CONTINUE TO BE AVAILABLE ONLINE FOR THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND IN-PERSON.